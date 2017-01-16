Local News

 Classifieds Business Directory Jobs Real Estate Autos Legal Notices Forums Subscribe Archives
January 10, 2017

Commissioner Sitterud sworn in: participates in first meeting


Emery County Commissioner Lynn Sitterud was present at his first commission meeting as an elected official. He was sworn in at noon on Jan. 3 by Brenda ...

Ferron Treatment plant ready to come on line


Ferron City and Clawson Town will be getting a new water treatment plant. Jacob Sharp, District Manager of Castle Valley Special Service District said the ...

Local barrel racer wins championship


Tona Frazier won the National Senior Professional Rodeo Association, World Champion Barrel Racing Title in October. at the Finals.

Desertview Credit Union donates car seats


Desertview Federal Credit Union provided the Emery County Sheriff's Office, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the Utah Highway Patrol with an early ...

BLM Conducts Coal Lease Sale for Greens Hollow Tract


The Bureau of Land Management held a competitive coal lease sale by sealed bid for the Greens Hollow Coal Tract- a 6,175.39 acre area in Sanpete and Sevier ...

