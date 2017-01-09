 Classifieds Business Directory Jobs Real Estate Autos Legal Notices Forums Subscribe Archives
Today is January 9, 2017
Local News

January 3, 2017

Snowfall brings fun for children in the county over holidays


The snow began in the county on the Thursday before Christmas and pretty much snowed off and on until Christmas morning.

Green River rallies in support of Book Cliff Elementary


Before the Christmas break on Dec. 15 Green River suffered a community hardship. The Book Cliff Elementary was broken into and items taken from the ...

Orangeville city council: Mayor Swenson gives award


Mayor Roger Swenson opened the Orangeville City Council December meeting and after taking care of several business items on the agenda introduced Megan ...

Huntington City Council plans cemetery project


The Huntington City Council held their final city council meeting of 2016 on December 21. The City approved the purchasing of property from SITLA that the ...

