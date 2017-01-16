Today is January 16, 2017
Local News
January 10, 2017
Commissioner Sitterud sworn in: participates in first meeting
Emery County Commissioner Lynn Sitterud was present at his first commission meeting as an elected official. He was sworn in at noon on Jan. 3 by Brenda ...
FULL STORY
Ferron Treatment plant ready to come on line
Ferron City and Clawson Town will be getting a new water treatment plant. Jacob Sharp, District Manager of Castle Valley Special Service District said the ...
FULL STORY
Local barrel racer wins championship
Tona Frazier won the National Senior Professional Rodeo Association, World Champion Barrel Racing Title in October. at the Finals.
FULL STORY
Desertview Credit Union donates car seats
Desertview Federal Credit Union provided the Emery County Sheriff's Office, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the Utah Highway Patrol with an early ...
FULL STORY
BLM Conducts Coal Lease Sale for Greens Hollow Tract
The Bureau of Land Management held a competitive coal lease sale by sealed bid for the Greens Hollow Coal Tract- a 6,175.39 acre area in Sanpete and Sevier ...
FULL STORY
Breaking News
Within last 14 days
Huntington Canyon Remains Closed to Motorists
Press release from County Attorney on Maxwell case
SR-31 Huntington Canyon road still closed.
Comment period for the Master Leasing Plan on the San Rafael desert ends soon
SR-31 closed for snow removal
Sun Advocate Board
Local display advertising
by PaperG
Most Viewed
Since January 02, 2017
Letter to the Editor: The Death of Kristi Maxwell
Orangeville city council: Mayor Swenson gives award
Green River rallies in support of Book Cliff Elementary
Local barrel racer wins championship
Commissioner Sitterud sworn in: participates in first meeting
Desertview Credit Union donates car seats
Scene
July 28, 2015
Owen Olsen's pioneer village in Cleveland
Sports
January 10, 2017
Emery girls defeat Beaver, Manti and Union
Emery boys defeat Beaver, Manti; drop to Carbon
Opinion
January 10, 2017
Editor's Notes
Quick Links
Society News
Anniversaries
Birthdays
Graduates
Missionaries
Weddings
Miscellaneous
Tech Tips
Happenings
Public Notices
Talking Newspapers
Contact us by
email
, or by calling us at 435-381-2431.
Links
Online Service Directory
Government (County)
Carbon County, Utah
Emery County, Utah
Emery Water Conservancy District
Government (Local)
Ferron City
Green River City
Government (State)
Utah (Official Site)
Utah Department of Commerce
Utah Department of Workforce Services
Utah Rural Business Information
Utah State Legislature
Utah Tax Division
Higher Education
College of Eastern Utah
Dixie College
Salt Lake Community College
Southern Utah University
Snow College
University of Utah
Utah Valley University
Utah State University
Government (State)
Utah Commuter Link
Utah Burial Records
Utah Division of Parks
Utah Historical Society
Affiliates
Profiles in Energy
Richfield Reaper
Sun Advocate
Uintah Basin Standard
Vernal Express
Wine Country This Week
Services
San Rafael Country (Travel)
CODE RED Emergency Notification
Utah Avalanche Conditions
Castle Country, Utah
Utah Digital Newspapers
Utah Press Association
Print Page
Email Page
Share
Get Reprints
Top of Page
© Emery County Progress, 2000-2008. All rights reserved.
All material found on this website, unless otherwise specified, is copyright and may not be reproduced without the explicit written permission from the publisher of the Emery County Progress.
Legal Notices & Terms of Use
•
Privacy Policy
•
Advertising Info
•
FAQ
•
Contact Us
RSS Feeds
•
News on Your Site
•
Staff Information
•
Submitting Content
•
About Us