Local News
January 17, 2017
Emery County welcomes first baby born at Castleview Hospital
Emery County had to wait a few days to welcome their first baby born at Castleview Hospital. Willow Sage Larson was born to Karen and Joshua Larson on Jan. 7 ...
County Attorney Mike Olsen releases statement on Maxwell case
Press Release
Wards 4x4 still going strong after 40 years
It's been 40 years and the staff at Wards 4x4 Auto Parts store are still going strong. Rose Ward said her husband Dennis was involved with an auto repair ...
Fatty's has new owners and a make-over
Fatty's restaurant in Castle Dale has a new look. A ribbon cutting was held Jan. 11 for new owners Kolton World and David Sorensen. They spent last week ...
Breaking News
7th District Court Report, Dec. 20, 2016
Huntington Canyon Remains Closed to Motorists
Press release from County Attorney on Maxwell case
SR-31 Huntington Canyon road still closed.
Comment period for the Master Leasing Plan on the San Rafael desert ends soon
SR-31 closed for snow removal
Local barrel racer wins championship
Wards 4x4 still going strong after 40 years
Commissioner Sitterud sworn in: participates in first meeting
Desertview Credit Union donates car seats
Press release from County Attorney on Maxwell case
Comment period for the Master Leasing Plan on the San Rafael desert ends soon
Scene
July 28, 2015
Owen Olsen's pioneer village in Cleveland
Sports
January 17, 2017
Emery swim finishes first against Grand/North Summit
Lady Spartans defeat N. Sevier and Gunnison
Spartans down Gunnison and N. Sevier
Opinion
January 17, 2017
Letter to the Editor: Appreciation for Huntington Elementary
