Today is February 3, 2017
Local News
January 31, 2017
Commission approves request for wage increase for Sheriff's Office
Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk discussed his plan to give all personnel at the Sheriff's Office a $1 per hour wage increase: Patrol, Corrections, Dispatch, ...
FULL STORY
Two new members join School Board
Emery County School Board met for their first meeting of the year at Canyon View Junior High. The new school board members, McKenzi Guymon and Tracey Johnson ...
FULL STORY
Breaking News
Within last 14 days
*Shed Antler Closure Expanded Statewide in Utah*
Forest Service taking comments on Joe's Valley pavilion
GARY S. STRAQUADINE NAMED USU EASTERN VICE CHANCELLOR
Texas Four Plead Guilty to Charges Relating to Theft of Dinosaur Bones
Sun Advocate Board
Local display advertising
by PaperG
Most Viewed
Since January 20, 2017
Update on the Nuclear Power Plant for Green River
Texas Four Plead Guilty to Charges Relating to Theft of Dinosaur Bones
Commission approves request for wage increase for Sheriff's Office
Kina Jewkes is off to Disney World in Florida thanks to Make a Wish
Two new members join School Board
GARY S. STRAQUADINE NAMED USU EASTERN VICE CHANCELLOR
Scene
July 28, 2015
Owen Olsen's pioneer village in Cleveland
Sports
January 31, 2017
Emery swim boys/girls place first in divisionals
Emery boys lead the region with win over Manti
Lady Spartans down Manti to keep region perfect
Emery wrestling hosts last home match of season
Opinion
January 31, 2017
Letter to the Editor: In God We Trust
Quick Links
Society News
Anniversaries
Birthdays
Graduates
Missionaries
Weddings
Miscellaneous
Tech Tips
Happenings
Public Notices
Talking Newspapers
Contact us by
email
, or by calling us at 435-381-2431.
Links
Online Service Directory
Government (County)
Carbon County, Utah
Emery County, Utah
Emery Water Conservancy District
Government (Local)
Ferron City
Green River City
Government (State)
Utah (Official Site)
Utah Department of Commerce
Utah Department of Workforce Services
Utah Rural Business Information
Utah State Legislature
Utah Tax Division
Higher Education
College of Eastern Utah
Dixie College
Salt Lake Community College
Southern Utah University
Snow College
University of Utah
Utah Valley University
Utah State University
Government (State)
Utah Commuter Link
Utah Burial Records
Utah Division of Parks
Utah Historical Society
Affiliates
Profiles in Energy
Richfield Reaper
Sun Advocate
Uintah Basin Standard
Vernal Express
Wine Country This Week
Services
San Rafael Country (Travel)
CODE RED Emergency Notification
Utah Avalanche Conditions
Castle Country, Utah
Utah Digital Newspapers
Utah Press Association
Print Page
Email Page
Share
Get Reprints
Top of Page
© Emery County Progress, 2000-2008. All rights reserved.
All material found on this website, unless otherwise specified, is copyright and may not be reproduced without the explicit written permission from the publisher of the Emery County Progress.
Legal Notices & Terms of Use
•
Privacy Policy
•
Advertising Info
•
FAQ
•
Contact Us
RSS Feeds
•
News on Your Site
•
Staff Information
•
Submitting Content
•
About Us