Local News

Today is January 9, 2017
January 3, 2017
Snowfall brings fun for children in the county over holidays
The snow began in the county on the Thursday before Christmas and pretty much snowed off and on until Christmas morning.
Green River rallies in support of Book Cliff Elementary
Before the Christmas break on Dec. 15 Green River suffered a community hardship. The Book Cliff Elementary was broken into and items taken from the ...
Orangeville city council: Mayor Swenson gives award
Mayor Roger Swenson opened the Orangeville City Council December meeting and after taking care of several business items on the agenda introduced Megan ...
Huntington City Council plans cemetery project
The Huntington City Council held their final city council meeting of 2016 on December 21. The City approved the purchasing of property from SITLA that the ...
Hatch speaks on the Bears Ears Monument
Letter to the Editor: The Death of Kristi Maxwell
Sheriff's Office participates in Shop with a Cop
Commission approves 2017 budget
Suspect apprehended in Book Cliff burglary
HUNTINGTON CITY PUBLIC NOTICE
Orangeville city council: Mayor Swenson gives award
July 28, 2015
Owen Olsen's pioneer village in Cleveland
January 3, 2017
Spartans head into new year with 9-0 start: Green River hopes for better luck
January 3, 2017
