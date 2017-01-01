 Classifieds Business Directory Jobs Real Estate Autos Legal Notices Forums Subscribe Archives
Today is January 1, 2017
homenews sports feature opinion happenings society obits techtips

Local News

December 27, 2016

Sheriff's Office participates in Shop with a Cop


The annual Shop with a Cop was held recently at Walmart.

 FULL STORY

Commission approves 2017 budget


The Emery County Commissioners met for their lone meeting in December. The main item to be taken care of was the approval of the amended 2016 budget and the ...

 FULL STORY

Suspect apprehended in Book Cliff burglary


FOLLOW UP: A 20-year-old Green River resident, Nicholas Cordingley, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the burglary of Book Cliff Elementary. ...

 FULL STORY

Emery County senior Christmas party


The county Christmas party for seniors was held on Dec. 8. Emery County Commissioner Paul Cowley welcomed the room full of senior citizens to the Annual ...

 FULL STORY


Contact us by email, or by calling us at 435-381-2431.



Breaking News
Within last 14 days
Sun Advocate Board

Most Viewed
Since December 18, 2016


Scene
July 28, 2015
Sports
December 27, 2016
Opinion
August 23, 2016
Quick Links
Society NewsMiscellaneous
Links


Online Service Directory
Government (County) Government (Local) Government (State) Higher Education Government (State) Affiliates Services

Print PageEmail PageShareGet Reprints


Top of Page

© Emery County Progress, 2000-2008. All rights reserved. All material found on this website, unless otherwise specified, is copyright and may not be reproduced without the explicit written permission from the publisher of the Emery County Progress.
Legal Notices & Terms of Use    Privacy Policy    Advertising Info    FAQ    Contact Us
  RSS Feeds    News on Your Site    Staff Information    Submitting Content    About Us
z