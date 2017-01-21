Local News

 Classifieds Business Directory Jobs Real Estate Autos Legal Notices Forums Subscribe Archives
Today is January 21, 2017
January 17, 2017

Emery County welcomes first baby born at Castleview Hospital


Emery County had to wait a few days to welcome their first baby born at Castleview Hospital. Willow Sage Larson was born to Karen and Joshua Larson on Jan. 7 ...

County Attorney Mike Olsen releases statement on Maxwell case


Press Release

Wards 4x4 still going strong after 40 years


It's been 40 years and the staff at Wards 4x4 Auto Parts store are still going strong. Rose Ward said her husband Dennis was involved with an auto repair ...

Fatty's has new owners and a make-over


Fatty's restaurant in Castle Dale has a new look. A ribbon cutting was held Jan. 11 for new owners Kolton World and David Sorensen. They spent last week ...

