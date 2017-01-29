 Classifieds Business Directory Jobs Real Estate Autos Legal Notices Forums Subscribe Archives
Today is January 29, 2017
homenews sports feature opinion happenings society obits techtips

Local News

January 24, 2017

Update on the Nuclear Power Plant for Green River


Where in the process is the Blue Castle Project? This project is for a two unit nuclear power generating unit near Green River. The company, Blue Castle ...

 FULL STORY

Kina Jewkes is off to Disney World in Florida thanks to Make a Wish


A wish has been granted. Kina Jewkes and family will be spending one week at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The great proclamation was given on Jan. 14 at the ...

 FULL STORY


Contact us by email, or by calling us at 435-381-2431.



Breaking News
Within last 14 days
Sun Advocate Board

Most Viewed
Since January 15, 2017


Scene
July 28, 2015
Sports
January 24, 2017
Opinion
January 17, 2017
Quick Links
Society NewsMiscellaneous
Links


Online Service Directory
Government (County) Government (Local) Government (State) Higher Education Government (State) Affiliates Services

Print PageEmail PageShareGet Reprints


Top of Page

© Emery County Progress, 2000-2008. All rights reserved. All material found on this website, unless otherwise specified, is copyright and may not be reproduced without the explicit written permission from the publisher of the Emery County Progress.
Legal Notices & Terms of Use    Privacy Policy    Advertising Info    FAQ    Contact Us
  RSS Feeds    News on Your Site    Staff Information    Submitting Content    About Us
z