Today is January 1, 2017
Local News
December 27, 2016
Sheriff's Office participates in Shop with a Cop
The annual Shop with a Cop was held recently at Walmart.
Commission approves 2017 budget
The Emery County Commissioners met for their lone meeting in December. The main item to be taken care of was the approval of the amended 2016 budget and the ...
Suspect apprehended in Book Cliff burglary
FOLLOW UP: A 20-year-old Green River resident, Nicholas Cordingley, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the burglary of Book Cliff Elementary. ...
Emery County senior Christmas party
The county Christmas party for seniors was held on Dec. 8. Emery County Commissioner Paul Cowley welcomed the room full of senior citizens to the Annual ...
Breaking News
Within last 14 days
Hatch speaks on the Bears Ears Monument
Suspect arrested in connection with Book Cliff Elementary burglary
Sun Advocate Board
Scene
July 28, 2015
Owen Olsen's pioneer village in Cleveland
Sports
December 27, 2016
Emery girls pick up win over Millard
Opinion
August 23, 2016
Letter to the Editor: The opportunity for an 8 second ride
