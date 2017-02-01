 Classifieds Business Directory Jobs Real Estate Autos Legal Notices Forums Subscribe Archives
Today is February 1, 2017
homenews sports feature opinion happenings society obits techtips

Local News

January 31, 2017

Commission approves request for wage increase for Sheriff's Office


Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk discussed his plan to give all personnel at the Sheriff's Office a $1 per hour wage increase: Patrol, Corrections, Dispatch, ...

 FULL STORY

Two new members join School Board


Emery County School Board met for their first meeting of the year at Canyon View Junior High. The new school board members, McKenzi Guymon and Tracey Johnson ...

 FULL STORY


Contact us by email, or by calling us at 435-381-2431.



Breaking News
Within last 14 days
Sun Advocate Board

Most Viewed
Since January 18, 2017


Scene
July 28, 2015
Sports
January 31, 2017
Opinion
January 31, 2017
Quick Links
Society NewsMiscellaneous
Links


Online Service Directory
Government (County) Government (Local) Government (State) Higher Education Government (State) Affiliates Services

Print PageEmail PageShareGet Reprints


Top of Page

© Emery County Progress, 2000-2008. All rights reserved. All material found on this website, unless otherwise specified, is copyright and may not be reproduced without the explicit written permission from the publisher of the Emery County Progress.
Legal Notices & Terms of Use    Privacy Policy    Advertising Info    FAQ    Contact Us
  RSS Feeds    News on Your Site    Staff Information    Submitting Content    About Us
z